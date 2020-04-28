ST. PAUL — St. Paul police located and arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday, April 28, within an hour of the late-afternoon incident in the Midway area, authorities say.

About 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at Vandalia Street and Charles Avenue, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police department spokesman. When officers arrived, they found a man seriously injured. Paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area, officers put out a description of the suspect vehicle — a pickup truck. Shortly thereafter, an officer nearby — off Vandalia between Interstate 94 and University Avenue — located a truck matching the description with damage consistent with the crash.

A man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol was in the truck and was taken into custody, Ernster said.

The 46-year-old driver was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.