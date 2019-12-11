ONAMIA, Minn. — The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found inside a home in Onamia in central Minnesota. The killer is still at large.

The sheriff’s office was called at 9:57 p.m. Monday, April 27, to conduct a welfare check on the 200 block of Pony Farm Road in Onamia Township. Deputies along with an Onamia police officer arrived and located the deceased man. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County for an autopsy.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge Tuesday said he could not release any details of the death investigation or information on the deceased man. Lorge said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is processing the scene and assisting in the investigation.

“We don’t have enough information and we have no suspects,” Lorge said on the homicide. Lorge said he couldn’t release the age or name of the deceased, as authorities were waiting for DNA results. Lorge also could not comment on the nature of the death.

Anyone with knowledge of any suspicious person or people, or vehicles in the area of the Pony Farm Road is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-983-8250.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Monday night stating they were searching for a suspect on foot in the area of the former Meat on Mille Lacs in Onamia. The suspect was also said to be on foot. The sheriff’s office advised anyone living in the area to secure their residence and contact 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

Mille Lacs law enforcement agencies conducted a ground search of the area and utilized its K-9 units, as well as the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department’s drone unit and the Minnesota State Patrol aircraft.

Authorities continued to be on scene investigating at 7 p.m. Tuesday.