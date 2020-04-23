ST. PAUL — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in St. Paul on Saturday night, April 26, that left one man dead.

Several people called 911 about 10 p.m. Saturday to report gunshots near Minnehaha Avenue East and North Cypress Street. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot inside a car near the intersection.

Officers gave the man first aid and called for medics; the man died at the scene.

“Members of the St. Paul Police Department’s Homicide, Gang and Forensic Services Units are working to find out who the victim is, what he was doing before he was shot and who is responsible for his death,” authorities said.

It was the second shooting in about a week in that area where the victims were found shot in their cars.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after noon April 18 near the Holiday gas station at 1444 Minnehaha Ave. When they arrived, those involved had left the scene.

Witnesses told police that possible victims from the shooting had left the area in a red van heading west on Minnehaha Avenue. The van was found approximately 2 miles away on a back street near the intersection of Bradley Street and Bush Avenue.

Police found two male victims in the van. Micheal Valentino Parrish, 20, of Minneapolis was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second male was transported to Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.