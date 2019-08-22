MOORHEAD — Investigators searching the Clay County landfill Wednesday, April 22, believe they found the remains of a teenager who was killed, dismembered and put into dumpsters at her Moorhead apartment, according to police.

A two-day search at the sanitation site, which is about 20 miles east of Moorhead, ended with investigators saying they think they found 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, Moorhead police Capt. Deric Swenson said. Her remains will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul to be examined and identified.

"Thank you to all of the officers and everybody for working day in and day out for this," Avery's sister, Valarie Parker, said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I'm glad. I'm glad that we have justice, and I'm glad that she can be able to come home and be laid to rest the proper way."

Prosecutors have charged Ethan Martin Broad, 27, of Moorhead with second-degree murder in relation to her disappearance early this month. A criminal complaint alleged Broad killed Avery on or about April 4. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Two other suspects, David Marvin Erno, 22, and Andrea Catherine Payne, 26, both of Moorhead, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being accessories to murder, police said. Charges against them had not been filed in Clay County District Court as of Wednesday afternoon.

Erno and Payne are being held at the Clay County Jail. Erno's mug shot was not available Wednesday, jail staff said.

Avery moved from Devers, Texas, to Moorhead about a year and a half ago to be with her then-boyfriend. She lived on and off with Broad during that time, Parker said.

Broad and Avery were not dating at the time of her disappearance, Parker said, but Avery considered Broad and Payne to be like siblings to her. Broad and Avery met through Payne and Erno, Parker said.

Broad was one of several people who reported Avery missing, and she was last seen April 3, according to court documents.

Broad allegedly told police he was responsible for Avery's death. He previously told police another man hit Avery over the head with a lead pipe and cut her throat before that man and others helped Broad drag Avery's body to his apartment garage at 1310 28th Ave. S., court documents said.

Broad also claimed he was told to cut up Avery's body and dispose of the remains, court documents said. Broad allegedly dragged Avery's body from his first-floor apartment to his garage. He then used several saws to dismember Avery, put her remains in garbage bags and disposed of them in dumpsters at the apartment, according to court documents.

Video footage shows Broad dragging blue bins from the apartment, but no one else was seen in the video going to his garage, according to court documents.

Broad was arrested Friday. He is being held at the Clay County Jail on a $1 million bond.

It's unclear exactly how Payne and Erno are connected to the investigation or what they allegedly did.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Clay County Sheriff's Office started searching the landfill on Tuesday. While the search there has concluded, the investigation remains active, Swenson said.

Forum News Service reporter Dave Olson contributed to this report.