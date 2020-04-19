FOREST LAKE, Minn. — A 39-year-old man shot his sister several times at the family’s rural Forest Lake home before taking his own life Saturday, April 18, after law enforcement arrived, authorities say.

Armed with a handgun, Phillip Ryan Kresge entered 37-year-old Michelle Diane Kresge’s basement bedroom and fired at intermediate range multiple times, killing her, Forest Lake Police Capt. Greg Weiss said.

Phillip Kresge then went to a pole barn and shot himself, Weiss said.

The siblings’ mother and father were inside the home eating dinner at the time of the shooting and were not harmed, Weiss said.

Investigators are exploring a motive.

“There was no argument or massive blowout or something before this,” Weiss said.

Forest Lake police officers were dispatched to the home in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North around 8:15 p.m. Saturday after an abandoned 911 call. They found Michelle Kresge dead.

Before officers arrived, Phillip Kresge fled to the nearby pole building, where he had been living, Weiss said. Officers heard a single gunshot from the building, and the Washington County SWAT team entered to find him dead.

Officers had not been called to the home before for anything criminal, Weiss said, adding that the family has lived for decades on the sprawling property in the southern part of town.