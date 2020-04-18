MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is charged with murdering a missing teenager , dismembering her body and putting her in dumpsters near an apartment.

Ethan Martin Broad, 27, appeared Monday morning, April 20, in Clay County District Court, where he is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery. The teenager who had moved to Moorhead about a year and a half ago, according to family, was living in Broad’s apartment before she was reported missing April 3, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Broad killed Avery in his apartment and used several saws to cut up her body in his garage. He then put her into garbage bags and threw her remains into dumpsters at the apartment, court documents said.

It’s unclear if police have found Avery’s remains, but investigators did find blood stains on the carpet of the apartment and on blue bins, according to court documents.

Broad initially told police another person hit Avery over the head with a lead pipe and cut her throat, according to court documents. He also claimed others helped him move Avery’s body to the garage and told him he needed to cut up the body and dispose of the remains, court documents said.

Surveillance footage shows the defendant dragging a blue tote from the apartment alone, and no one else was seen going into the garage, court documents said. Broad later acknowledged being responsible for Avery’s death and claimed he did it in self-defense, court documents stated.

An attempt to reach Rex Tucker, who is listed in court records as Broad's attorney, was not immediately successful Monday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Clay County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Moorhead Police Department in the investigation. Police have declined to comment on the case but sent out a news release on Saturday, April 18, about Broad being arrested Friday, April 17.

Anyone with information regarding Avery's death is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead police investigator.