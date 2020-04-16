NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — As a woman escaped from her boyfriend by climbing out a window of a New Brighton house, the man shot at police officers and they returned fire, police said Thursday, April 16.

No one was injured by the gunfire on Wednesday night, which was followed by a standoff through the night. The man was arrested early Thursday, about 10 hours after officers were called to Long Lake Road near 16th Street NW.

It started about 7 p.m. Wednesday, after a woman who lives in the 1500 block of Long Lake Road called 911 to report her boyfriend had hit her and was destroying property. He would not let her leave the house.

The woman reported he had made previous threats against law enforcement, was armed with a shotgun and threatening to shoot if police were called, according to the New Brighton Public Safety Department.

Officers tried to talk by phone to the man and woman while the Ramsey County SWAT Team responded. When the team was in position, the woman escaped from the window. That’s when police say the man fired at SWAT officers.

Members of the SWAT teams from Ramsey and Anoka counties surrounded the home. They tried to negotiate with the man by phone, but he hung up and turned off his phone.

Throughout the night, police deployed several rounds of chemical munitions into the home to try to get the man to surrender, according to the police department. SWAT officers entered the residence shortly after 5 a.m. and found the man hiding in the basement.

He was arrested and taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation before booking at the Ramsey County jail.

The police department asked people who lived within one block to go to their basements for safety while the incident was underway.