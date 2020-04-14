BAGLEY, Minn. — Citing emergency powers provided by the state of Minnesota under its COVID-19 emergency declaration, the Bagley City Council is imposing a temporary curfew in response to a recent increase in property crime, the city's police department said.

The curfew, which the Bagley City Council says is permitted due to the current state of emergency, is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily. The curfew took effect on April 10 and will remain in effect until May 10, with the possibility of extension if Minnesota's state of emergency is extended.

Businesses in Bagley's business district have experienced an increase in crime since shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ordinance.

Under the ordinance, any person found in violation of the curfew could face a misdemeanor charge. The ordinance does not specify exactly what the penalty would be. Anyone found in violation of Minnesota's statewide stay-at-home order can face a penalty of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Workers including health care providers, government employees, emergency responders and active military personnel are exempt from the curfew. Bagley police recommend that those who must travel for their jobs acquire a work travel letter from an employer.

Bagley is a Clearwater County city of around 1,400 people about 20 miles west of Bemidji