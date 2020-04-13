ST. PAUL — A Willmar man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday, April 11, in Shakopee, where two officers discharged their firearms, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The 19-year-old is currently booked at the Scott County Jail, pending charges expected Tuesday for fleeing a peace officer. Forum News Service does not typically name suspects before charges are filed.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was driving approximately 100 mph on westbound I-494 near Dodd Road when he passed a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

State Patrol troopers and Burnsville officers pursued him through several cities until the man crashed his vehicle on southbound Highway 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard in Shakopee.

After crashing, the man fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

During the foot pursuit, two Burnsville officers, Sgt. Steve Stoler and Officer Taylor Jacobs, discharged their firearms.

No one was struck by gunfire and both officers are on standard administrative leave.

Stoler has been with the Burnsville Police Department for 18 years and Jacobs for eight.

According to the news release, BCA agents believe that the man may have attempted to carjack a vehicle during the foot pursuit and the BCA is asking the driver of a silver passenger car who may have encountered the man around noon Saturday near the intersection of Vierling Drive East and Eagle Creek Boulevard to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

The man was taken into custody around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane.

Portions of the incident are captured on both squad camera and body camera video.

The BCA will provide findings of its investigation without recommendation to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review.

Personnel from the State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments assisted with the incident.