RED WING, Minn. — A Red Wing man was sentenced to more than four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Adam Michael Peter Travis, 22, was sentenced Monday morning, April 13, in Goodhue County District Court by Judge Patrick Biren to 57 months in state prison. Travis received 499 days of credit for time already served, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty in February to second-degree manslaughter. Travis was charged with five felonies connected to the November 2018 incident, but four were dismissed as part of the plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Travis said he found the girl choking on food and unable to breathe while he was watching her at home about 8 p.m. Nov. 28, 2018. He said he moved her, attempted CPR and called 911 after being unable to reach the child’s mother.

Upon arrival at the residence on East Third Street, authorities said Travis appeared visibly upset, crying, and screaming uncontrollably.

The child was taken from Mayo Clinic-Red Wing to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in critical condition, showing significant brain injury. Exams later revealed she was brain-dead, and the family decided to remove her from life support. The child died Nov. 29.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner reported that the 2-year-old had sustained “significant trauma” consistent with being shaken, pushed or struck against or struck with a hard surface. The medical examiner stated the injuries were not a result of lifesaving efforts.

During another interview with investigators, Travis repeated accounts of discovering the child choking and being unable to resuscitate her. Investigators then shared with him the results of the autopsy. He became upset and later began to weep.

He eventually demonstrated with a doll how he had shaken the 2-year-old twice, tearfully adding, “I didn’t try to kill her."