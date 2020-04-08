HAWLEY, Minn. — Police here have identified a Moorhead man who died last weekend after another man allegedly beat him with a pool cue at a home in Hawley.

Lucas James Lacroix, also known as Lucas James Smith, died Friday, April 3, according to his obituary. He was 52.

Clay County prosecutors charged Christopher Vincent Greywater, 50, no address given, with second-degree murder in connection to Lacroix's death, who was found Thursday, April 2, in an upstairs bedroom at 2311 Meadow Lane in Hawley with head injuries from a pool cue. Lacroix was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police believe Greywater, Lacroix and Devonna Rose Waybenais, 40, of Red Lake, Minn., were at a Hawley man's house April 2, where the four people had been partying all day, according to court documents. At one point, the Hawley man went upstairs with Waybenais, leaving Lacroix and Greywater to play pool, court documents said.

It's unclear what happened in the basement that led up to the confrontation between Lacroix and Greywater, if anything at all, but Lacroix came upstairs with head injuries and said Greywater hit him with a pool cue, court documents said. Greywater denied the allegation, a witness said, according to court documents.

As Greywater tried to leave, Waybenais allegedly hit him with a pool stick, police said. Court documents claim she was going to drive to find a family member to "tune up" Greywater, but she had to turn back due to bad weather.

She was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of DWI. Police said her blood alcohol level was 0.22% after they found her in a vehicle near the Hawley home. The legal limit to drive is 0.08%.

The owner of the Hawley house was arrested for a Department of Corrections violation. He is not facing charges related to Lacroix's death.

Greywater was arrested after police found him knocking on doors in the area.

Born on Sept. 9, 1967, in Sisseton, S.D., Lacroix was raised in Woodlake, S.D., and Devils Lake, N.D., according to his obituary. He eventually moved to Moorhead.

Lacroix was married and had five children and eight grandchildren. His obituary said he was a carpenter and very involved in Native American culture.

"He was a teacher for the Native American Sweat Lodge ceremonies," the obituary said. "He was a family man that enjoyed being at the lake with his family."

Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted, Minn., is handling the funeral arrangements. A date for the services has not been set.