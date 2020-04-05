GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A 45 year-old man was airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., after a stabbing at a rural Granite Falls residence on Sunday afternoon, April 5.

Two people are in custody, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night.

The victim's medical condition was not known Sunday night, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

There is no risk to the public, the sheriff reported. No further information is available at this time as the case is still actively under investigation.