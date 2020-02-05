MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man at the Moose Lake correctional facility Sunday morning, April 5.

Officials say the man collapsed about 9:45 a.m. during a shower. When correctional officers found him he was in full cardiac arrest.

Despite CPR and the use of a defibrillator until emergency workers and police arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he took the shower, officials said in a news release Sunday.

Although there was a recent coronavirus outbreak at Moose Lake, authorities say the man had not complained of COVID-19 symptoms and had not been around any of the inmates who tested positive for the virus.

No further information, including the man’s identity, was available Sunday.