After a person reported they found a male body after 8:15 a.m. near Industrial Park Road, officers responded, located the body and then secured the scene, according to a news release.

The identity, gender, age and cause of death haven't been determined and police are still investigating.

The Ashland Police Department contacted the State of Wisconsin Crime Lab for help with processing the scene and asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to digitally map the area. The crime lab and state patrol are en route to the scene, which has been secured to ensure the crime lab has an undisturbed scene to process, according to the release.

Ashland is about 70 miles east of Duluth along U.S. Highway 2.



