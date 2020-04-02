WEST FARGO — A Minnetonka, Minn., man faces felony charges after police said he broke into a West Fargo garage, started it on fire and threatened to shoot officers before they dragged him to safety.

The Cass County State’s Attorney Office filed several charges on Wednesday, April 1, against Marty Melvin Johann, 44, including a Class B felony of endangering by fire or explosion and a Class C felony of burglary. The criminal case stems from a March 25 report of a fire at 108 C St. in West Fargo, according to court documents.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he heard someone in the garage, which was emitting heavy black smoke, an incident report said.

Police told the man, later identified as Johann, to come out of the garage, but Johann said he would shoot the officers if they came into the structure, the report said.

Officers eventually kicked in a door and dragged Johann out, according to the complaint. Johann resisted arrest, officers said, adding that a K-9 dog bit the defendant during the struggle.

He eventually was taken into custody and treated at Sanford Medical Center for multiple injuries, most of which appeared to have happened before officers dragged him from the building, the report said.

Johann told officers he fell from the rafters of the garage, hit his head and possibly injured his back and ribs, according to the complaint.

Officers believe Johann used a lighter to start the fire, the report said.

Johann has a criminal history in Minnesota that includes criminal sexual conduct, assault, terroristic threats and theft. He also faces a misdemeanor count of preventing arrest in relation to the fire.

Minnetonka is a Twin Cities suburb.