DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- During an argument Monday night, March 30, Derek Sweere allegedly took a folding knife and stabbed his roommate, Brandon Snyder in both eyes, killing him. Then, he shot Snyder 15 times.

These details emerged Wednesday, April 1, in the criminal complaint filed against Derek John Sweere, 40, of Perham. Sweere was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in Snyder's death, according to the complaint filed with the District Court State of Minnesota in Otter Tail County.

According to the complaint, Sweere stabbed Snyder with a folding knife in his left eye, about 2 inches deep, and then through his right eye. Sweere told police that Snyder was already dead before he then shot him 15 times with a .22-caliber rifle, which Sweere claimed that he had loaded a couple of days before, according to the complaint. Sweere then shot Snyder one more time with a 270-caliber rifle.

Snyder was pronounced dead on the scene by EMT personnel, according to the complaint. Snyder and Sweere were roommates at the home in the 600 block of First Avenue South, where Snyder was found dead.

Sweere was arrested without incident at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Monday, March 30, according to the complaint. He was taken to the Perham Police Department, where he was questioned by authorities.

Sweere told police that the incident that led to Snyder’s death started with a confrontation on the stairwell of the two men’s shared residence in Perham.

The fight started at gunpoint; with the gun being Sweere’s .22 caliber Model 60 Marlin that he had noticed was missing earlier that night. According to the complaint, Sweere told police that Snyder refused to give up the gun, prompting Sweere to punch him.

Sweere claimed that Snyder was saying, “you’re my friend, you’re my friend, I’m going to kill you.” Sweere then wrapped himself around Snyder's legs, according to the complaint, so Snyder could not get away from Sweere.

According to the complaint, after shooting Snyder, Sweere turned on all the lights in the house and opened the blinds before calling the Perham Police Department to report a disturbance.