WILLMAR, Minn. — Joseph Aaron Pawlowski, 38, of Kerkhoven, is charged with multiple felonies connected to the alleged theft from New London of a 1956 Ford Thunderbird, whose estimated value is listed in court documents at $80,000.

The vehicle was discovered stolen after an officer with the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department stopped the vehicle the evening of March 18 for nonworking taillights in Belgrade and the driver could not provide information on the vehicle.

Law enforcement learned the vehicle’s owner is in a nursing home, but upon arrival at the storage shed, Kandiyohi County deputies spoke to the owner’s son, who reported the vehicle stolen.

Pawlowski is charged with the felony third-degree burglary, felony theft for allegedly stealing the Thunderbird, another count of felony theft, third-degree gross misdemeanor damage to property for alleged damage to the storage shed and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

He made his first court appearance March 20, and his next appearance is currently scheduled for April 1, according to online court records.