BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A highly potent, extremely dangerous substance suspected to be fentanyl is being sold as heroin under the street name "fire" in northern Minnesota, and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force is warning users that the substance could be deadly.

According to a Tuesday, March 24, release from the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, the suspected fentanyl is a fine crystal with a pink color and is reported to be potentially fatal to both users and those who inadvertently come into contact with the substance.

The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces seized about 160 grams of the suspected fentanyl in northern Minnesota on Monday, March 23, according to the release, and it is now being analyzed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The substance has been possibly linked to one fatal overdose and a number of nonfatal overdoses in the region, according to the release.

Several arrests have been made, according to the release, but no charges have been filed. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information was released. Anyone with additional information about the substance is encouraged to report to law enforcement.