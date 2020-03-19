BLAINE, Minn. — A Blaine man is accused of being intoxicated when he fatally struck a teenage bicyclist with his car on Friday, March 20.

Daniel Aaron Rodman, 28, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to a complaint filed against him in Anoka County District Court.

Rodman made his first appearance before a judge Monday afternoon. His next hearing is scheduled for April 20.



Blaine police and Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of 129th Avenue, where they found a teenage boy lying in the street with “extensive injuries,” according to the criminal complaint against Rodman.

The boy, later identified as 16-year-old Anthony J. Janisch, was pronounced dead at the scene. A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Janisch’s family to cover expenses related to his death.

Nearby, officers found a 2005 Saab car with significant front-end damage and identified Rodman as its driver, the complaint said.

Witnesses told investigators that Janisch and two other boys had been riding bikes and skateboards in the street, but they added that the boys were sufficiently off to one side of the roadway that they weren’t impeding traffic, and any driver would have “a full opportunity to see them and avoid a collision,” according to the charges.

Rodman told officers that he’d had one beer at a friend’s house nearby after finishing work, and that he was driving west on 129th Avenue when he struck Janisch, who was eastbound, the complaint said.

Three officers who spoke with Rodman reported that he smelled of marijuana. Rodman allegedly told police he was taking a number of prescription medications, but denied smoking marijuana.

After a preliminary breath test registered Rodman’s blood-alcohol concentration at 0.011, a “drug recognition expert” was summoned to the scene to examine Rodman. The DRE concluded that Rodman was unable to safely operate a vehicle because he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, noting that Rodman had poor balance and was unable to perform basic movement tests, the charges said.

A sample of Rodman’s blood is undergoing toxicological testing.

Rodman’s criminal record includes more than a dozen traffic citations, including failing to obey traffic signals, speeding and driving without a license. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit, and in 2013 to refusing to submit to a breath test.

His record also includes convictions for domestic assault, violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and firearms violations.

An attorney listed for Rodman in court documents could not be reached for comment.

Three years ago, Rodman’s brother, Adam Joseph Rodman, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Blaine. In May 2016, Adam Rodman, who police described as being extremely intoxicated, fatally struck a man standing by his mailbox and then left the scene.