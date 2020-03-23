An officer with the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department stopped the vehicle Wednesday evening, March 18, for nonworking tail lights and the driver could not provide information on the vehicle.

The officer tried to contact the owner but found the owner was living in a nursing home. The officer was able to contact the owner’s son, who said the vehicle should be in storage in New London and the vehicle’s worth was estimated to be $80,000.

The officer then detained the driver to investigate further.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding the vehicle and said they had taken a "suspicious person" call around the storage area that matched the description of the man in the vehicle.

The man was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail and the Sheriff’s Office took possession of the vehicle and will take over the investigation.

Charges are pending in Stearns County for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.