BLAINE, Minn. — A Blaine man has been arrested in a Friday, March 20, crash that killed a teenage boy on a bicycle.

Daniel Aaron Rodman, 28, has been booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was riding a bike with two other teens at 129th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

They were riding east on 129th Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a westbound Saab car collided with the boy head-on.

The teen died at the scene. A press release from the Anoka County sheriff’s office identified him as Anthony J. Janisch, 16. The release did not list the city the teen lived in. No further details were available Sunday, March 22.

The sheriff’s office said it was unclear if alcohol or substance use was a factor in the crash.

Rodman has a long list of prior driving-related convictions in Minnesota, including driving with an expired registration, driving with expired driver’s license, driving with a suspended license and a DWI. He has also been convicted of possessing a weapon without a permit and domestic assault, according to court records.

Rodman’s brother, Adam Joseph Rodman, also of Blaine, in 2017 was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash. Adam Rodman, who police described as being extremely intoxicated, fatally struck a man standing by his mailbox and then left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Blaine police, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.