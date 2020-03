MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and two wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon, March 22, in Minneapolis, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting about 4:17 p.m. in the 5100 block of James Avenue, where they found three adults with gunshot wounds, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Two had injuries that were not life-threatening. All three were taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where one died.

Authorities say the shooter fled the area on foot.