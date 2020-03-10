ST. PAUL — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday, March 12, identified the Cass County sheriff’s deputy who fired his weapon Sunday, killing an armed man in Backus.

Deputy Mike Germain, who has been with the sheriff’s office for seven years, is on standard administrative leave. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday identified the man shot by Germain as Keith Haux, 57, of Backus.

Authorities responded to a 911 call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Point Road in Backus. The caller reported a neighbor entered their house and was armed. The caller fled to a safe location inside the home and reported hearing gunshots while hiding.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with an officer from the Pine River Police Department responded and encountered Haux walking down the road in the area with a firearm. Law enforcement gave him multiple commands before one Cass County deputy fired several shots, according to the BCA. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Officers responded to the address of the 911 call and discovered the body of Maynard Anderson, 72, who was apparently shot by Haux.

The BCA investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for review.