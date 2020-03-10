ST. PAUL — Police and the Animal Humane Society are asking anyone with information about a puppy stolen in St. Paul to come forward.

A man and woman took the dog, Beezie, for a walk from the adoption facility Feb. 29 about 3:30 p.m. and drove away with her.

The staff takes information from people’s driver’s licenses or identification cards before allowing them to walk a dog they’re considering adopting. The pair reported they already checked out another dog that day and their information was on file. It was later learned they had not, said Astrid Kammueller, St. Paul site manager for the Animal Humane Society.

“The amount of problems we have are very small,” Kammueller said. “The vast majority of people who visit us have good hearts and are not looking to break any rules.”

The man and woman left in a vehicle that appears to be a blue 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, according to police. Police released surveillance photos on Tuesday and asked anyone with information to call 651-266-5532.

Beezie is a brown and white terrier-pit bull mix, about 4 months old. She would cost about $450 to adopt.

“All we want is to get Beezie back — the dog is our primary concern,” Kammueller said.