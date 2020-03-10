BACKUS, Minn. — Authorities released the names of the two men who were shot and killed Sunday, March 8, following a 911 call of an intruder at a residence in Backus.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident as it involved an officer firing his weapon.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, March 10, identified the victim as Maynard Anderson, 72, of Backus. The apparent shooter was identified as Keith Haux, 57, of Backus. Both Anderson and Haux died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner reported.

Authorities responded to a 911 call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Point Road in Backus The caller reported a neighbor had entered their house and was armed. The caller fled to a safe location inside the home and reported hearing gunshots while hiding.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s office along with an officer from Pine River Police Department responded and encountered Haux walking down the road in the area with a firearm. Multiple commands were given to him and one Cass County deputy fired several shots. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Officers responded to the address of the 911 call and discovered the body of Anderson, who had apparently been shot by Haux, the release said.

The name of the deputy involved will be released following initial interviews, the BCA reported. Two deputies remain on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The BCA collected body camera and squad video, which captured the incident officials said. Backus is about 41 miles north of Brainerd along State Highway 371.