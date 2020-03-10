GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Golden Valley police say they are looking for a motorist who fired a bullet into another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident last week on Highway 100 in this Twin Cities suburb.

The driver of an SUV fired a single shot into the other vehicle at approximately 6:50 a.m. March 5 on southbound Highway 100, police said. No one was injured.

On Tuesday, police released information and a picture of the SUV the alleged shooter was driving. It is described as an older model black Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver trim around the bottom, wheels and bumpers.

Anyone with information about the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call the police department’s tip line 763-512-2500 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.