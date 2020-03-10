ST. PAUL — A woman who authorities say threw her 11-year-old son off the fourth-floor balcony of their St. Paul apartment has been charged with assaulting an officer.

Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd, 33, tried to punch an officer as she was being taken from St. Paul police headquarters to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center after she was arrested Monday, according to charges filed Tuesday, March 10, in Ramsey County District Court.

Then she spat at a different officer who was trying to help her stay calm at the Law Enforcement Center, according to criminal charges.

Police were called to Union Flats apartments on Hampden Avenue near Charles Avenue in St. Anthony Park neighborhood around 8:40 a.m. Monday after a person called 911 to report an attempted suicide. The caller thought they saw a child jump from a balcony.

But officers spoke to people in the apartment and determined that Lloyd had thrown her son from the balcony, according to police.

Police found the 11-year-old on the ground in the apartment building’s courtyard. He was conscious and breathing, with “visible injuries that appeared to be significant,” police say. He was not able to tell officers how he was injured.

Paramedics began to take the boy to Children’s Minnesota — St. Paul Hospital, but decided to take him to Regions Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

He is being treated for a range of injuries, which appear to be non-life threatening, including at least one broken femur, a fractured jaw and head injuries.

In an interview with investigators, Lloyd reported “admitted to doing it, but she did not tell them why,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The investigation remains underway.