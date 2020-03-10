CROOKSTON, Minn. -- An East Grand Forks, Minn., woman facing five counts of malicious punishment of a child made her first court appearance Tuesday, March 10.

Nimo Mohamed Khalif, 33, caught international attention in January when she sent out an emotional call for help after her six children, ages 10 months to 16 years old, were removed from her custody on Jan. 22 by Polk County Social Services. Hundreds of local Somali people have attended Khalif's court hearings to show their support of the mother. The criminal charges against her were filed Monday, March 9. The child protective case also remains active, according to court documents.

Khalif faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 for each charge, if convicted.

According to the complaint, East Grand Forks police were notified of a report of physical abuse from a school official at Central Middle School in East Grand Forks on Jan. 16. A teacher at the school also reported she received text messages alleging physical abuse by Khalif.

In a Jan. 22 conversation with police, and in subsequent forensic interviews at the Red River Child Advocacy Center in Fargo on Feb. 3, each of the five oldest children alleged multiple instances of violence spanning multiple years, according to the complaint. The 10-month-old child was not interviewed.

Burns and other scars were found on three of the children, according to court documents, and were allegedly inflicted by Khalif.

Khalif's attorney, Dewayne Johnston of Johnston Law Office in Grand Forks, could not immediately be reached for comment.

East Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Michael Kolness said Tuesday that Khalif is still employed as a paraprofessional with the district.

"The district is aware of the charges," he said. "The district has not received any reports of inappropriate behavior by Miss Khalif while she was at work. The district will continue to monitor the situation and react appropriately."

At her court appearance March 10, Khalif's unconditional bond was set at $5,000 with no conditions, and a conditional bond was set at $0. She is scheduled to appear for her an omnibus hearing at 9 a.m. on May 12.