CLOQUET, Minn. — A Fond du Lac woman and her 18-month-old son who were killed over the weekend were remembered with a march and memorial gathering Monday morning on the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet.

A group of around 80 community members, relatives and friends of the victims attended the 1-mile walk and memorial, during which they discussed their community’s resiliency and shared memories of the victims.

March attendees identified the victims as Jackie DeFoe, 27, and her son, Kevin. The mother and child were found dead at a home on the reservation Saturday when police responded to a call from a citizen concerned for their well-being.

DeFoe’s sister, Cortnee DeFoe, is remembering her sister by her big smile and bright personality.

“Even if she was in a bad moment she always found a way to laugh,” Cortnee DeFoe said in an interview.

Ashley Diver, a close friend who considered Jackie DeFoe a sister, added that she always had a smile on her face.

“She was always just chipper, all the time,” Diver said.

Jackie DeFoe has become one of the thousands of Indigenous women who have gone missing or were slain — a fact that attendees mentioned when remembering her.

“It is with a heavy heart and a great sadness that we must add one of our own to the missing and murdered Indigenous women statistics that continue to plague Indian Country,” said Rita Aspinwall, a spokesperson for the Band. “This epidemic must be stopped.”

More than 4 in 5 indigenous women and men have experienced violence in their lifetimes, and 1 in 3 experienced violence in the past year, according to a 2016 report from the National Institute of Justice.

Many attendees also donned clothing or items associated with missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) awareness and prevention.

Erin and Alana Lemieux-DeFoe had a redhand print on their faces, a common symbol associated with MMIW.

“Whenever something tragic happens, soon in our community, a lot of people gather ... for each other,” said Erin Lemieux-DeFoe, a family member of Jackie DeFoe. “It goes vice versa for good things, too.”

Cortnee DeFoe said the MMIW problem has now manifested itself close to home, which she calls an “unfortunately reality.”

“I've heard about it and I feel those are my community members, those are people that I could be close to,” she said. “And then all of a sudden it is somebody that I'm close to — somebody that I'm related to.”

After a prayer and smudging, the group walked from the Min No Aya Win Clinic to the Fond du Lac Tribal Center — the same route Jackie DeFoe would take to work at the center.

During a gathering at the tribal center, community members pleaded for violence to end.

“It has to stop. Every day when you wake up, think about how precious your life is,” one woman said to the crowd.

Diver said she was at a loss for words because of community turnout and support.

“We're a really close-knit community, so when something happens to one of us, we all feel it in a really powerful way,” Cortnee DeFoe said. “Even if … we have our little gripes with each other, we support each other, we build each other up, we help each other in the community.”

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, a concerned citizen notified law enforcement regarding fears over the well-being of a woman and child in their home at 1620 Locke Lane in Cloquet.

Officers checked the home, located on the Fond du Lac Reservation, but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. A search warrant was conducted, and while searching the home, officers found the bodies of Jackie DeFoe and her child inside the house, according to a news release.

It is believed the victims and suspect had a relationship or otherwise knew each other, the news release said.

After a search involving a helicopter and a police dog, Sheldon James Thompson, 33, was arrested Sunday. Thompson was booked on two counts of second-degree murder with intent, according to the Carlton County jail roster.

Fond du Lac Human Services Division is providing support services at community centers in Brookston, Cloquet and Sawyer. Staff members from the behavior health, social services and substance use disorder department will be on hand to provide support, according to its Facebook page.

Its Behavioral Health Department is also open and taking referrals for people in need of mental health support. The department can be contacted at 218-348-1817.

The Fond du Lac Social Services Advocacy Program is offering caring, culturally sensitive advocacy for community members in crisis, including those experiencing domestic abuse, sexual assault and other crimes. The 24-hour crisis line is 218-348-1817.