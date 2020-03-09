ST. PAUL — Police arrested a woman on Monday, March 9, after she allegedly dragged her 11-year-old son from his bunkbed and threw him off the balcony of their fourth-floor St. Paul apartment, leaving him seriously injured.

Investigators interviewed the 33-year-old mother on Monday, and “she admitted to doing it, but she did not tell them why,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. The investigation remains underway.

A person in an apartment building in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood called 911 about 8:40 a.m. and reported an attempted suicide. The caller thought they saw a child jump from a balcony in the Union Flats on Hampden Avenue near Charles Avenue, north of University Avenue.

But officers spoke to people in the apartment and determined that Itayvia D. Lloyd threw her son from the balcony, according to Linders.

Police found the 11-year-old on the ground in the apartment building’s courtyard. He was conscious and breathing, with “visible injuries that appeared to be significant,” Linders said. He was not able to tell officers how he was injured.

Paramedics began to take the boy to Children’s Minnesota – St. Paul Hospital, but decided to take him to Regions Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

He is being treated for a range of injuries, which do not appear to be life threatening, including at least one broken femur, a fractured jaw and head injuries, Linders said.

Police arrested Lloyd on suspicion of aggravated assault and malicious punishment of a child. Minnesota court records show past driving offenses — including not having a child properly secured in a vehicle — but not a criminal record for Lloyd.

The 11-year-old’s brother, who is 6 and was in the apartment, was taken to the Midwest Children’s Resource Center to be interviewed about the incident, according to police. Investigators also interviewed Lloyd’s girlfriend.

The case had not been presented to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration as of Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Todd Axtell talked with the 11 officers who responded to the apartment building. In a statement, he said as a grandfather and officer “who has responded to calls like this — calls involving the unthinkable — I know the emotional toll this can take on a person.”

“Stories like this remind me of just how fragile and precious life is. My heart goes out to this child, his brother and all who love him,” Axtell said. “I also want to thank the officers and medics, who were first on scene and did everything possible to get him help, comfort him and begin a journey towards health and healing.”