Police are actively looking for Sheldon James Thompson, 33, of Cloquet, for questioning in the deaths of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy. Thompson is described as 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and Native American with brown eyes, and may have a shaved head.

According to a news release, police believe Thompson might be driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue, or a tan Honda Accord with Wisconsin registration. He is believed to be armed and dangerous — the public is advised not to approach Thompson.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thompson are asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 888777 with CLOQUETPD TIP followed by the message.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, a concerned citizen notified law enforcement regarding fears over the well-being of a woman and child. According to the news release, officers checked the home at 1620 Locke Lane in Cloquet on the Fond du Lac Reservation, but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. A search warrant was conducted, and while searching the home, officers found the bodies of the woman and child inside the house.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. It is believed the victims and suspect had a relationship or otherwise knew each other, a news release said.

Thompson has previous convictions of multiple misdemeanors and felonies for assaults and domestic assaults from 2009 to 2017 and is currently on unsupervised probation through July 12, 2020, after violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in 2017, according to court documents.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested for crime lab services. BCA agents and crime scene technicians arrived and processed the scene, a news release said. Autopsies will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn. The motive is under investigation. There are numerous witnesses and the interviews may take some time, according to police.

Cloquet police were assisted by the Fond du Lac Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff's Office, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Investigators and Crime Scene Unit, and the Carlton County Attorney's Office.

Fond du Lac Band community centers in Brookston, Sawyer and Cloquet closed for the day Sunday "due to the tragic event that happened," according to Facebook posts all on of the centers' pages. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family," the posts said.



