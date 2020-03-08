ST. PAUL — St. Paul police officers are now being allowed to sport beards at work, which had been prohibited.

In a recent announcement about the policy change, Police Chief Todd Axtell said he previously opposed the idea.

“But I believe it is important to listen to our workforce, change with the times and allow our officers’ personal style to shine through whenever possible,” Axtell wrote. “After all, we are all unique human beings, just like the people we serve.”

The idea came from rank-and-file officers. St. Paul Police Federation President Paul Kuntz said for some officers, “personal expression and comfort” were factors.

Photographs from the late 1800s and early 1900s show St. Paul officers with full beards, said Ed Steenberg, St. Paul Police Historical Society president.

As the department switched from a blue uniform to a green one in 1930, it ushered in more of a “military look” and Steenberg said he thinks that’s when the restrictions about facial hair were put into place.

When Steenberg became a St. Paul officer in 1964, the department was returning to the blue uniform, “which was supposed to be a softer, more friendly” look, he said, but facial hair was not allowed. Eventually, Steenberg said officers were permitted to have mustaches.

Steenberg, who rose to become deputy chief and retired in 1999, said practices have been relaxing for the last 20 years or so — St. Paul officers are no longer required to wear a hat at all times and tattoos are allowed.

Now, although officers have the go-ahead for beards, there are some restrictions.

“As law enforcement professionals, it is important that we maintain our professional image,” Axtell wrote. “That’s why the policy includes guidelines for lengths and styles of beards.”

In writing on Facebook Thursday, March 5, about the change, Axtell posted a photo of himself and said he’s growing a beard for the first time in his professional life.

The Minneapolis Police Department began allowing officers to wear beards last year in a pilot project, after numerous officers requested the change, and the police chief implemented it into department policy at the start of this year, according to a department spokesman.