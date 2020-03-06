ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an in-custody death investigation into the death of a St. Cloud man who died after being shocked with a stun gun by police officers Wednesday, March 4.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the man as David John Beckes, 41, of St. Cloud. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology testing and microscopic examination results.

The BCA is conducting the investigation at the request of the St. Cloud Police Department.

Officers arrived at Beckes’ apartment at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call of a reported assault in progress.

The alleged victim said on the call that Beckes had been unresponsive and appeared to have had a seizure prior to the attack.

After forcing entry, officers encountered Beckes and deployed at least one Taser while attempting to take him into custody.

Beckes became unresponsive at one point and he was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

An adult female suffered minor injuries from the assault, and during the arrest one officer received minor injuries, which did not require medical treatment.

The BCA will determine whether Taser cameras captured any portions of the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.