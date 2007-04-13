ST. PAUL — Police in St. Paul sounded the alarm on drug overdoses Thursday, saying there recently have been almost twice the average from previous weeks.

Two people — ages 40 and 43, — died of suspected overdoses in the last six days.

During that time, there have been at least 26 other overdoses, which people survived, according to St. Paul police.

Many of the people responded to Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, “but we know it’s not just one type of drug,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. “It could be several and it’s something we’re looking to determine.”

In addition to the alert, police are working with other agencies, including hospitals. Members of the department’s Community Outreach and Stabilization unit are going out to talk to people to “make them aware of the overdoses, make sure they’re safe and they have Narcan,” and offer them chemical dependency resources from the city, Ramsey County and other groups, Linders said.

For people who are using drugs, or know those who are, the police department recommends: Calling 911 immediately if someone is overdosing, keeping Narcan or Naloxone on hand to administer if a suspected overdose is opiate-related, and moving a person to their side in the event of an overdose.

Under state law, people who seek medical assistance for someone having a drug overdose will not be prosecuted for possession, sharing or use of a controlled substance.

About two weeks ago, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office issued a warning about possible tainted batch of heroin after responding to three drug overdoses in less than six hours in Shoreview and White Bear Township. The St. Paul police cases have been unrelated, Linders said.