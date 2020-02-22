APPLETON, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after an Appleton woman, 48, reported being shot with her own pistol in a struggle with a burglar who had entered her residence Monday, March 2.

According to a Swift County Sheriff’s Office news release, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, Swift County Dispatch received a phone call about a burglary in progress on the 2100 block of 60th Street Northwest in Appleton. Within five minutes, Swift County deputies arrived to find the woman inside the house alone with a gunshot wound to her forearm.

The woman told deputies that she noticed a person on her outside camera and then went to obtain a pistol from a room in her residence.

She told deputies that when she turned around, a tall, muscular male grabbed the pistol she was holding and struggled with the woman.

During the struggle, the pistol fired, striking the woman in the forearm and the intruder immediately left in a vehicle.

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Appleton Area Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, there is no description of the vehicle and the only description of the alleged intruder is tall and muscular as the struggle took place in a dark room. Appleton is about 24 miles northwest of Montevideo in west-central Minnesota.