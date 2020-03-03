MOORHEAD — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of a man who said he had trouble breathing while being arrested on outstanding felony warrants in Moorhead Tuesday, March 3.

Officers with the High Plains Fugitive Task Force were taking the man into custody in a residential area near the Concordia College campus around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, when he complained of shortness of breath, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The man became unconscious as paramedics arrived and was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where he later died, the release said.

The incident occurred in an older home on the corner of Fourth Street, a one-way street, and Eighth Avenue. Lights were still on in the home on Wednesday night. Neighbors didn't want to talk about the man, and two others said they were at work when the arrest happened.

The man's body has been taken to the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. State officials said there is no body camera video of the incident and that the BCA is looking into whether there is dash camera footage of the arrest.

Investigators are also interviewing other people involved in the incident, the release said. More information will be released once the interviews are complete.

The BCA said it would release the man's name once family members have been notified.