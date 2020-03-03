MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota law professor has been suspended without pay for four weeks after pleading guilty to a federal tax charge.

Edward Adams told the IRS in 2015 that he had failed to report nearly $600,000 in income from the sale of company stock between 2008 and 2010. He paid the $118,000 in taxes owed at that time.

The episode became a criminal matter last October when Adams agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor tax charge under a plea agreement that saw federal prosecutors drop far more serious fraud charges related to his father-in-law’s diamond lab company.

Adams had been placed on paid leave after a March 2017 indictment alleged he stole over $4.38 million from Apollo Diamond investors between 2006 and 2013 while raising money and playing key leadership roles in the company.

Adams maintained his innocence. The prosecutor refused to answer questions about the plea deal.

Adams was sentenced in January to 200 hours of community service, two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

In a Feb. 26 discipline letter, Law School Dean Garry Jenkins wrote that Adams’ criminal conviction implicates two sections of the U’s tenure code: “unprofessional conduct which severely impairs a faculty member’s fitness in a professional capacity; and other grave misconduct manifestly inconsistent with continued faculty appointment.”

The letter notes that Adams “specializes and teaches in financial subjects including corporate finance and secured transactions.”

During a meeting with Jenkins, Adams agreed to a four-week unpaid suspension and to take a four-year break from outside consulting or business activities.

Jenkins also wrote that Adams was “allowed to focus on (his) research” while criminal charges were pending, so he’ll have to teach extra classes until he makes up the deficit.