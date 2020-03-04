DODGE COUNTY, Minn. — Extradition paperwork has been filed to bring Lois Riess back to Minnesota to answer to charges that she murdered her husband.

The interstate detainer agreement was filed on Tuesday, March 3, in Dodge County District Court. Riess signed paperwork in January consenting to be brought to Minnesota. It is unclear why the paperwork took so long to reach Dodge County.

A hearing date in Dodge County has not been set. Court records state that Riess must be brought to trial within 180 days of her arrival in Dodge County, unless an extension is granted.

Riess was indicted in May by a Dodge County grand jury on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. Riess’ husband, David Riess, was found shot to death in the couple’s Blooming Prairie, Minn., home in March 2018.

She then led authorities on a four-week, nationwide manhunt that went through Fort Myers Beach, Fla. — where she was accused of a second murder — before ending with her arrest in South Padre Island, Texas.

Riess is serving a life sentence in Florida for the murder of Pamela Hutchinson.

In Lee County Court in Florida, Riess pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual, according to the 20th Judicial Circuit Administrative Office of the Courts in Florida.

Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, Fla., was found shot to death in a Fort Myers Beach condo on April 9, 2018.

Riess is being held at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala, Fla. Upon completion of the Dodge County matters, Riess must be returned to Florida, according to court documents.

At the time of her sentencing in Florida, some questioned the need to bring Riess back to Minnesota to answer to the charges.

In a statement, Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Riess should not be allowed to escape responsibility for her crimes in Minnesota simply because she was able to leave the state and commit another crime elsewhere.