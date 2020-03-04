ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, March 4, that a former Rochester woman working as a U.S. military linguist has been arrested and charged with sharing secret U.S. defense information with a possible terrorist.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was arrested on Feb. 27 in Erbil, Iraq, where she had worked as a contract linguist since mid-December 2019. She was charged with unlawfully retaining national defense information.

The affidavit states that Thompson is accused of accessing 57 secret files related to national defense between Dec. 30, 2019, and Feb. 10.

“These files contained classified national defense information including true names, personal identification data, background information and photographs of human sources, as well as operations cables detailing information the human sources provided to the United States government,” according to the affidavit.

Despite a lengthy career as a linguist for the U.S. military in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, Thompson ran a business in Rochester for years called Mary’s Cleaning Service. She was active in local business networking groups. Thompson still owns a house in northwest Rochester.

Her LinkedIn page shows that she worked for WorldWide Language Resources in North Carolina. WorldWide’s website describes its business as “a leading international organization that has provided elite operational combat interpreters and translators to support US, Allied, and Coalition Forces for two decades.”

Thompson’s LinkedIn page includes a “Letter of Endorsement” from former U.S. Gen. David Petraeus that described her as “a superb example of integrity, loyalty, and professionalism.” He worked with her for more than three years in Iraq.

Her LinkedIn page says she was awarded the “Global War on Terrorism Civilian Service Medal” as well as the “Hero of the Month” award “on several occasions in both Iraq and Afghanistan.”

‘Unlawful access’

Around Dec. 30, 2019, “audit logs show a notable shift in Thompson’s network activity on networked Department of Defense systems accredited to process and store information up to a SECRET level,” according to court documents.

The start of the alleged unlawful access began around the time of a U.S. airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and the day protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq to protest those strikes.

Documents were discovered in Thompson’s residence that appear to link her to a man affiliated with a terrorist organization, according to the affidavit.

Following her arrest, Thompson gave a series of statements to the FBI and admitted to passing the national defense information to a co-conspirator, who is from Lebanon. Court documents described the man as a romantic interest of Thompson’s with ties to the Ministry of the Interior in Lebanon. Thompson told FBI agents that she did not know with whom the man was affiliated.

Investigators found evidence of at least two notes with true names of human assets as well as information on the technique an asset was using to gather information. In addition to information about sources working for the U.S., the leaked information also contained notes that specific targets should be warned, according to court records.

“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.”

“This case shows the value of cooperation across the U.S. government. Working closely with the Department of Defense, the FBI was able to investigate this willful disregard for keeping national defense information safe and partnered to bring the defendant to the United States from Iraq to face justice,” said Acting Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division Robert Wells.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the U.S. government’s commitment to protecting the U.S. from the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that can put our country at serious risk of damage — damage to people and damage to our country’s capabilities,” Timothy R. Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a news release.

Thompson made her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., federal court. CBS News reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney John Cummings told Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather that Thompson remains a “grave threat” to national security and should remain in custody. Meriweather agreed, ordering her help pending a detention hearing on March 11.

If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.



