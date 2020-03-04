SAVAGE, Minn. — Three suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy outside a Target store in Savage, police said.

The boy — identified Wednesday, March 4, as Samuel Alvin Keezer of Burnsville — died Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, a day after he was found semiconscious and lying in the Target parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police on Tuesday arrested Taran Cortez Miller, 44, and a 16-year-old juvenile — both of Prior Lake — on suspicion of second-degree murder. Tanya Marie Esthell Miller, 43, also of Prior Lake, was booked at Scott County jail on suspicion of aiding second-degree murder.

The Scott County attorney’s office is reviewing the case for formal charging.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting, which was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.



