FARGO — A man has been accused of jumping through a glass window at a Mexican restaurant and trying to pull a woman from her car this past weekend near the YMCA in downtown Fargo, only stopping after he realized a young child was in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Corey Mousseau, 27, of Duluth, Minn., was released on bond Monday, March 2, after appearing in Cass County District Court on Class C felony charges of robbery and unlawful entry into a vehicle. He also is charged with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case revolves around two incidents that happened within an hour of each other on Saturday, Feb. 29, court documents said. Police first responded around 11 a.m. to the Mexican Village at 814 Main Ave., where restaurant manager Carol Zetocha said Mousseau jumped through a double pane window on the north side of the restaurant.

Zetocha said Tuesday, March 3, that Mousseau came into the restaurant on Saturday morning and asked for an ambulance. Then he went to the north-side atrium that's decorated with plants, court documents said.

“It was so weird,” Zetocha said. “He tried to pick up stuff and throw it against the window, and then he just went right through it.”

Police spoke with Mousseau, who appeared to have some cuts on him from breaking through the window, Zetocha said. Mousseau, who allegedly said he used LSD, refused medical treatment, and officers released him on a misdemeanor charge, court documents said.

At 11:35 a.m., Mousseau tried to pull a woman from her car that was parked at the YMCA, 400 1st Ave. S., court documents said. Mousseau opened the driver’s front door, yelled at her to get out then reached in and grabbed her arms, court documents said.

The woman screamed several times, but Mousseau allegedly didn’t stop until he noticed a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

“Oh, you have a kid,” Mousseau allegedly said before running away.

Mousseau told police he wanted to get into the car so he could warm up and drive home, court documents said. He was then taken to Essentia Hospital but was cleared to be booked into the Cass County Jail, police said.

Mousseau was released after his first interaction with officers because police did not witness the misdemeanor, Fargo police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker wrote in an email.

“This is normal,” she said. “Unless the officer can articulate the person poses a threat to themselves, we can’t force them to seek medical attention as it would violate their rights. Officers also cannot arrest someone for a misdemeanor crime they did not witness per North Dakota law, which is why he was allowed to leave the scene.”

Police can arrest a person on suspicion of committing a felony if there is probable cause, which would pertain to the second incident, Schindeldecker said.

“The victim did the right thing by screaming, drawing attention to herself and resisting Mousseau as he tried to pull her out of the vehicle," she said.

Mousseau's attorney, Nick Thornton, said he and his client could not comment on the case.