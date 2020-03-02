MOORHEAD — An Ada, Minn., woman showed little emotion Monday, March 2, as she was sentenced to 32 1/2 years in prison in connection to the death of a Wahpeton, N.D., man found at a farmstead in Clay County.

Kayla Louise Westcott, 36, mostly looked down during her sentencing hearing for second-degree aiding and abetting murder in the death of 41-year-old Troy Edmund Yarbrough. She didn't say anything on her behalf before Clay County District Judge Tammy Merkins ordered Westcott to serve 391 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.

Yarbrough's brother, Travis, addressed the court Monday, as he did in June when Westcott's co-defendant, 41-year-old Jason Charles Jensen, of Hitterdal, Minn., was sentenced to 38 years and seven months for the same crime.

"The circumstances seemed unbelievable," Travis Yarbough said of his brother's death, adding that the hardest part is not knowing why Troy Yarbrough was killed.

Troy Yarbrough was last seen May 18, 2018, and his family reported him missing on June 9, 2018.

Westcott and Jensen were arrested in connection to Troy Yarbrough's death after his remains were found June 21, 2018, on Jensen's farm. Officers also found a bloody cinderblock and a wooden handle with blood on it, according to a criminal complaint.

The two co-defendants blamed Troy Yarbrough's death on each other. Jensen, who acknowledged helping dispose of the body, claimed he was "pretty drunk" on or about May 19, 2018, and claimed Westcott murdered the victim with the cinderblock and stick inside a large red shed, the complaint alleged.

Westcott told investigators Jensen hit Troy Yarbrough with a rake handle and an ax, according to the complaint. She claimed Jensen told her to hit the victim with the ax, and though she swung the ax, she stopped short of hitting Troy Yarbrough, the complaint says.

The next day, they found the victim alive, and Jensen hit him in the head with a cinderblock, Westcott claimed.

Both said they burned the body, put the remains in a garbage bag and buried the bag in a line of trees, the complaint said.

Westcott's attorney, Jay Greenwood, said Jensen told her he was part of a motorcycle gang and they threatened to harm her if she didn't help cover up the crime.

But prosecutor Pamela Foss said Westcott was not a victim in what Foss called a senseless crime. Foss noted that Westcott argued with Troy Yarbrough over a cigarette burn in her car. "Miss Westcott thought it was OK to kill someone over a cigarette burn in her car seat," Foss said.

If the case went to trial, it would expose a different Westcott that she doesn't want anyone to see, Foss said.

Foss said Westcott has shown no remorse for the crime, other than for herself and her children, who will have to grow up without their mother. Foss said Westcott had several chances to prevent, stop or correct the crime she and Jensen committed.

Instead, Westcott let Troy Yarbrough "die a horrible death," Foss said.

"Either one of them could have helped him in numerous ways," Travis Yarbrough said Monday, adding that both chose to let his brother die. "Westcott could have made a different choice, but she did not."

Westcott entered an Alford plea in January, meaning she maintains her innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her. Greenwood said Westcott wanted the case to be done and feared she would get more prison time if she went to trial.

In exchange for a plea agreement, Westcott got less than the maximum punishment of 40 years in prison. She will only serve two-thirds of that sentence, almost 22 years, behind bars if she doesn't violate the terms of her plea agreement.

She received credit for having already served 622 days in custody. As she left the courtroom, she turned to the public seating area and appeared to show a pouting lip.

Travis Yarbrough said he may never find out what happened the night his brother was killed or why he had to die. He said he hopes to receive Troy Yarbrough's remains soon so he can be put to rest.