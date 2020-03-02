A woman was driving around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, when she was pulled over by what she believed was a police officer driving what appeared to be a Rochester police vehicle, according to Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The "officer" told the woman she was speeding, told her not to do it again and then went back to his car and drove away.

The man was described as a white male with a tattoo on his neck. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 25 years old with a thin build. The man had a name tag that read "Sledgehammer."

He was wearing a baseball cap that had Rochester police written on it and wore a black tactical-style vest and had a handgun on his hip.