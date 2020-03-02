Clay County District Judge Michelle Lawson handed down the sentence to John Richard Else, 41, for a felony charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, pursuant to a plea agreement that dismissed eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents filed in October 2017, the child, who was under the age of 13 when the abuse started, said Else assaulted her at a home in Moorhead. At times, Else offered the girl money to have sex with him, court documents stated.

Else entered an Alford plea to the charge in late January, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him. He received credit for having already served 90 days in custody.