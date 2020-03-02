MOORHEAD — A Dilworth man accused in North Dakota of sharing porn depicting young children faces similar charges in western Minnesota, including one count that alleges he sexually exploited a 1-year-old child.

Clay County prosecutors filed four felony charges on Monday, March 2, against 25-year-old Johnson Shae Tollefson. He’s being held at Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake, N.D., where he faces a Class B felony charge of promoting sexual performance by a minor in Ramsey County District Court.

The two cases appear to be connected, as court documents describe similar images that Tollefson allegedly shared on the social media app Tumblr. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation informed the Clay County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 24 about an image depicting a 6- to 8-year-old girl performing oral sex on an 8- to 10-year-old boy, according to court documents.

Investigators connected Tollefson to the image, and they found sexually explicit photos of a 1-year-old he allegedly shared to a chatroom between Jan. 24, 2019, and Feb. 13, 2019, court documents said.

The BCI claims Tollefson admitted to taking photos of the 1-year-old child and sharing child porn on Tumblr, a criminal complaint said.

In Clay County, Tollefson faces charges of using minors in a sexual performance/pornographic work, possessing child porn and two counts of disseminating child porn.

Officers allege Tollefson committed the North Dakota crime on or about Dec. 25, according to court documents.