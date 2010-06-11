The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kruger, 36, of Lakeville, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A Dakota County sheriff’s office deputy fatally shot Kruger at a Lakeville home around noon Friday while trying to pick him up on a felony warrant for assaulting a police officer.

The warrant was filed Wednesday after Kruger missed a Feb. 27 court date in connection with an August 2018 assault on a police officer, Sheriff Tim Leslie said Sunday.

Kruger was also going to be served with an emergency order for protection, which included an order to vacate the home in the 20000 block of Italy Avenue. The press release from the medical examiner’s office does not say whether Kruger lived at the home at the time.

When five Dakota County deputies and three Lakeville police officers entered the house about 11:40 a.m., the man opened fire on them, according to a joint afternoon statement by Sheriff Tim Leslie and Lakeville Police Chief Jeff Long. One deputy shot back, killing the man.

Deputies and officers performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who was not injured, is “pretty shook up,” Leslie said in an interview.

“Our deputies and police officers face danger every day out there in the communities that we police,” Leslie said. “Again, here we are with a deputy that wishes this wouldn’t have happened but was forced to take action.”

According to neighbors, police had been to the house where the shooting took place several times recently, including earlier this week. A man at the house was yelling at officers then, said Cindy Erickson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years.

Leslie said Lakeville police have been to the home in the past for calls, but he could not provide additional details. He also did not have details about the felony warrant.

Erickson had just arrived home Friday morning when she saw law enforcement get out of their vehicles and surround her neighbor’s house, a 1970s-era yellow rambler located east of Interstate 35 and just south of 208th Street West.

Officers entered the home and Erickson heard someone shout: “Get out of my house.”

“Next thing I know I heard gunfire and a police officer saying, ‘Shots fired! Shots fired!’ ” Erickson said.

The home is owned by Ann M. Kruger, according to Dakota County property records.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased man.

The deputies and officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the homicide investigation.

“Law enforcement officers place their lives in danger every day to protect the public and enforce the law,” the joint statement said. “In this situation the subject could have taken the lives of deputies, officers of the public with his decision to open fire. Absent the actions of the deputy, others could have been injured or killed. We are fortunate that all deputies and officers were physically unharmed.”

Lakeville is located 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.