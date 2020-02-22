PIPESTONE, Minn. — Sheriff's deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers in Pipestone and Rock counties became very well-acquainted with one driver overnight Feb. 15. The man was pulled over four times that night, all for driving well over the speed limit.

According to a Facebook post from the State Patrol, a trooper pulled the individual over on state Highway 23 in Pipestone County after allegedly going 115 mph in a 60 mph zone. A short time before the driver had been stopped by a Pipestone County sheriff's deputy for going 92 mph in a 60 mph.

Court documents said when asked by the trooper why he was driving so fast, the man was allegedly very casual about it and gave no reason. He told the trooper he thought he had only been going 70 mph at the time the radar said he was well over 100 mph.

After the trooper released the driver, he allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed and was pulled over again, by the same trooper, in Rock County for going 94 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Even that third stop wasn't enough to teach the driver a lesson. He ended up getting stopped yet again by another trooper, this time reportedly clocking in at 84 mph in a 60 mph zone.

"If you feel the need for speed, we feel the need to ticket you," said the State Patrol's social media post.