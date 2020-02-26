BEMIDJI, Minn. — Two teens have been charged with robbery in connection to a fatal shooting at a Bemidji home on Feb. 17.

Deja Mattison, 18, and Lauryn Jones, 19, are accused of luring 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst to the home in an attempt to rob him, according to the Beltrami County prosecutor.

According to court documents, Parkhurst then shot and killed 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot an injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him wearing masks inside the home.

Parkhurst has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. Parkhurst claims the shootings were in self-defense.

Mattison and Jones were being held in the Beltrami County Jail Wednesday night and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.