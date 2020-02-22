EAGAN, Minn. — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision in Eagan on Monday morning, Feb. 24, police said.

At 5:39 a.m., Eagan officers responded to a two-car crash on Johnny Cake Ridge Road just south of Sherwood Way.

Both drivers of the SUVs were unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Officer Aaron Machtemes said.

They were identified as 33-year-old Cory H. Hoesley from Hudson, Wis., and 66-year-old Pamela Ann Schmidt from Apple Valley.

No one else was in the vehicles.

It appears the collision happened in the northbound lane of Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Machtemes said. He said no additional details were available on the crash, which remains under investigation with help by the Minnesota State Patrol.