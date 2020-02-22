MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating how two men were shot over the weekend, and whether the incidents are related.

Officers responding to several 911 calls shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, arrived at a building on the 400 block of Second Avenue North to find “a chaotic scene,” according to a news release.

Inside the building, a man suffering from a gunshot wound had no pulse or respiration. Officers were able to revive the victim, the release said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, “staff from HCMC called and reported that another adult, in his 20s, male walked into their emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be from this same incident,” the release said.

The shootings remain under investigation.